Dhenkanal: A tiny revenue village, Khairasahi in Kottam panchayat under the industry-rich Odapada block in Dhenkanal district is in real time wrap. It seems development makes a detour of this village.

A pucca road, education, health, drinking water and electricity all continue to be in the wish list of the villagers for over seven decades. The village is located only three kilometres from Purunakatak-Sambalpur road and five kilometres from sadar panchayat.

It is inhabited by 50-odd families. According to local villagers, they have been deprived of basic minimum facilities despite a host of welfare schemes launched by both Central and state governments.

“The people’s representatives visit us only when elections are round the corner. Thereafter, they come to our village once in a blue moon. We have not received any help from government yet.

With no pucca road, the mud path that goes out of the village looks like a slushy field in the rainy season, making it difficult even for motorcycle riders to commute. “We can never think of getting an ambulance at our doorstep,” they maintained, suggesting their pent up dissatisfaction.

In case of emergency, the villagers have to carry patients and pregnant women on cots and in slings. To reach the point from where they can get motorable roads they have to wade through the Sapua river.

There is a lone tube-well in the village, but it is defunct most of the times. As a result, the villagers are forced to consume polluted river water. Similarly, the Anganwadi centre, which is six kilometres from the village, is of no use for their children.

The villagers alleged that their repeated pleas are falling on deaf ears of the district administration officials and people’s representatives.

“Despite being a revenue village, we are not fortunate enough to get a pucca road. If panchayat and district administration officials take steps in this regard, we will be immensely benefitted,” said local resident Prabhat Mohapatra.

Kottam panchayat sarpanch Chinmayee Biswal admitted it that the village is faced with several problems. “I will discuss the issues with the block authorities and I hope steps will soon be taken to construct a pucca road under MGNREGS in the village,” she added.

Aam Aadmi Party’s district convener Pankaj Kumar Nayak said a team of party representatives had visited Khariasahi Sunday and had an interaction with the villagers.

“The party will take up the villagers’ problems with the district administration,” he informed.

When contacted, block development officer (BDO), Dasarathy Jena said, “We need an action plan from the panchayat on constructing a pucca road. Once received, an estimate will be prepared and the same would be sent to the DRDA for approval. As we receive DRDA’s nod, the villagers will get a road,” he added.

PNN