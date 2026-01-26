Mumbai: Mumbai police have arrested an actor, who was recently seen in film Dhurandhar, for allegedly raping his domestic help over a 10-year period on the promise of marriage, an official said Monday.

The accused, Nadeem Khan, was arrested January 22 following a complaint filed by a 41-year-old woman and is currently in police custody.

According to the complaint, the woman worked as a domestic help for several actors and came in contact with Khan years ago. The two later developed a close relationship.

The woman alleged that Khan repeatedly raped her after assuring her of marriage. The alleged assaults took place at her residence in Malwani and at Khan’s house in Versova, both in Mumbai’s western suburbs, over a decade, police said.

She approached the police after Khan allegedly refused to marry her.

Since the first alleged assault occurred within the Malwani police station’s jurisdiction and the complainant resides there, the Versova police transferred the case to Malwani police on a zero FIR, the official said.

Khan was last seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.