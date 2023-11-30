Bargarh: The kharif paddy procurement process in Bargarh district Wednesday completed nine working days. However, like every other time, many farmers in the district are reeling under the problem of tokens, a source said Thursday.

Even after the paddy has been harvested, the selling date was much delayed in tokens received at the mandis (market). As a result, farmers are unable to trade their harvested paddy, the source added.

According to the source, the farmers had demanded that the mandis in Bargarh district be opened by November 15. However, that didn’t happen. Since then, farmers filled the mandis with paddy. On the other hand, the process of paddy procurement has been going on in the district by opening mandis since November 21, 2023. However, the farmers who have filled paddy in the mandis since November 15 were issued tokens that carried the selling dates between December 28 and the first week of January 2024. As a result, many farmers’ yields are lying open in paddy fields and barns.

It can be mentioned here that, farmers have to face a lot of hiccups in paying wages to labourers engaged in paddy harvesting. The farmers alleged that despite repeated requests to the concerned department, the officials did not pay any heed.

The farmers from Kalapani area of Bargarh district Wednesday brought the issue to the notice of Bargarh Collector Monisha Banerjee.

Suresh Nekanti, a farmer from Kalapani village, had been filling paddy at Kalapani mandi for the last 15 days. But the tokens he received include December 28 as the selling day.

“It is unfortunate that despite repeatedly informing the administration about this, nothing has come of it. The department officials suggested we take up such problems through primary agricultural cooperative societies, but that too is of no use. Many farmers in Attabira area had filed similar applications but that did not fructify”, Nekanti alleged.

Similarly, another farmer from Kalapani village Ekadashia Sahu said, “The government has introduced the token system to exploit the farmers. At the time of registration, we had written a possible selling day in the intended form. But instead of looking at it, the selling day has been delayed by a month.”

Sahu further alleged that the department officials hatched a conspiracy by having an unscrupulous nexus with millers and traders.

“The longer the day of sale in tokens, the more the farmers will suffer and will eventually be forced to take the entire harvested paddy in the hands of traders at a substandard price”, Sahu added.

Meanwhile, Chief Supply Officer Dashrathi Soren could not be contacted for comment in this regard.

PNN