Mumbai: Contestants of Bigg Boss 14 are quite popular. It was seen in Bigg Boss 14 where Rahul Vaidya’s heart fell for TV star Disha Parmar.

Rahul proposed to Disha in front of everyone on the show. In response to which, Disha said yes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

But s Disha has taken a step that has surprised her massive fan base. Disha has reportedly said goodbye to micro-blogging site Twitter.

It seems that Disha has become upset because of the abusive trolls that haunt her account.

Disha tweeted: “A little distance from Twitter in between is good for Mental Sanity!”

A little distance from Twitter in between is good for Mental Sanity!

People can get Toxic! #JustSaying — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) January 13, 2021

Disha is spending time with her friends in Goa these days. She has shared many pictures of Goa on her social media account. Disha is seen enjoying herself and has also shared her photo in a bikini top from Goa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

Disha has acted in several television serials. She started her career as a model. After that she tried her hand in serials too. Disha made her debut on the small screen at the age of 17 in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyare Pyara.

Disha played the role of Pankhudi in this serial. Actor Nakul Mehta was seen with Disha in this show.

After this, Disha appeared in the serial Woh Apna Sa in the year 2017.