Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar asked Monday why BJP leader Pankaja Munde should get upset and faint during a rally merely because her estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde called her Bahinabai (sister).

He did not know if Pankaja, the Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister, fainted due to fear of losing to Dhananjay, NCP nominee from Parli assembly constituency, Pawar said in a sarcastic vein.

The NCP chief was speaking to reporters here after casting vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Pankaja Munde fainted on stage while addressing a campaign rally at Parli in Beed district Saturday.

BJP workers had claimed that she was upset because of “objectionable comments” made by Dhananjay, though BJP spokespersons stated that that fainting bout was the result of her hectic campaigning schedule.

Talking about the episode, Pawar said during her 40-minute speech the BJP leader made allegations against Dhananjay Munde. “But later she fainted…I saw (her) interview subsequently. In that she said she was referred to (by Dhananjay) as Bahinabai,” Pawar said.

Bahinabai was a famous Marathi poet from Khandesh region and her work is considered seminal, Pawar noted.

The word Bahinabai also means ‘sister’ in Marathi. “I did not understand why one would be pained or faint when referred to as Bahinabai. Nothing happens to you while you give speech for 30-40 minutes and you faint at the end of it,” Pawar said.

“I don’t know if behind this episode there was some fear that there could be a different (unfavourable poll) result,” the NCP chief added.

A case was registered against Dhananjay Munde Sunday for allegedly making obscene remarks against Pankaja.

Dhananjay, who is Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, claimed that the video clip of his purported comments was fake, and the original remarks had been edited.

An FIR was registered in Beed against unidentified persons for ‘editing’ his speech Sunday evening on local NCP leader Walmik Karad’s complaint.

Pankaja Munde, who cast her vote in Parli Monday, told reporters that the video clip was not fake. “I saw the clip several times and was hurt seeing the manner in which the speech was made and words used. The clip is not fake. The reaction and the tears shed later are fake,” she said.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW)

Sunday took suo motu (on its own) cognizance of allegedly remarks made by Dhananjay Munde. MSCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said action will be taken against the NCP leader.

Pawar also hit out at Rahatkar over her statement. When Dhananjay Munde had said his statement was “distorted”, it was strange that the Commission was prompt to talk of action against the NCP candidate, he said.

“Its chairperson need not show that she is representing the BJP. Since the change (of government — Pawar claimed the BJP would lose the elections) is in the offing, the government may take new decision regarding her. Constitutional bodies (like the MSCW) should be cautious,” he added.