Puri: Public broadcaster Doordarshan will live telecast ‘Snana Yatra’ and ‘Hati Besha’ rituals of Srimandir deities on Snana Purnima to be held at the Lord’s abode June 5, a district administration official said, Wednesday.

According to sources, numerous Jagannath lovers across the globe who cannot make it to the 12th century shrine get a glimpse of the deities’ bathing ritual (Snana Yatra) as well as the elephant attire (Hati Besha) through television. Live telecast of the rituals by television broadcasters has been a usual practice every year. However, this year individual channels are barred from covering the event due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Private television broadcasters may also broadcast the rituals after taking live telecast feed from Doordarshan absolutely free of cost,” added the official.

In the backdrop of the coronavirus-induced lockdown and social distancing norms in place, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had urged the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department to arrange for live telecast of the rituals. Accordingly, I&PR commissioner-cum- secretary Sanjay Singh, along with a few other officials, took stock of the infrastructure in and around the Srimandir Tuesday.

PNN