Balasore: The driver of a tourist bus died, and at least 20 people were injured when the vehicle hit a road divider on National Highway-16 at Soro in Odisha’s Balasore district Sunday, police said.

The bus carrying about 45 passengers was returning to Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaynagram from Kolkata when it met with the accident.

Police and fire services personnel reached the accident spot and rescued people from the ill-fated bus. The deceased has been identified as K Venketeswar (54), while the injured has been admitted to a local hospital, police said.

The district administration has contacted the Andhra Pradesh administration for the safe return of the surviving passengers.