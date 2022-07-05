Patna: NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu reached Patna Tuesday morning to seek support for the July 18 election.

She landed at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at 11.13 am in a special aircraft.

Murmu will visit the state BJP office, and also meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the tour.

“Later, she would go to a hotel near Gandhi Maidan where she would meet senior leaders of all NDA constituents, including the MPs and MLAs, and appeal for their support in the election,” a BJP leader said.

She is scheduled to fly out of Patna in the afternoon to reach Agartala via Guwahati, he said.