Male: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday called on Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and the two leaders jointly participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Hanimaadhoo international airport project.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka to further expand bilateral engagement with the two key maritime neighbours of India.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Jaishankar said the initiation of the Hanimaadhoo international airport development project marks a “historic milestone” in the robust India-Maldives development partnership.

“Joined President @ibusolih and his ministers and local leaders at the ground-breaking ceremony of Hanimaadhoo International Airport Development Project,” he tweeted.

“This project will bridge the gap between the people of Northern Maldives and the rest of the world and bring our peoples together. And India is privileged to be with the Maldives for its implementation,” he said at the ceremony attended by a broad spectrum of Members of Parliament and representatives from the Atoll councils in the Maldives.

Jaishankar said better connectivity is a prerequisite for greater prosperity and with this rationale, greater connectivity finds resonance in India’s theme for the G20 Presidency – ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

“It is our endeavour to share India’s experiences, learnings and models as possible templates for others, particularly in the developing world and to promote a universal sense of oneness through enhancing connectivity,” he said.

“That’s why today for us the redevelopment of the Hanimaadhoo International Airport is, first and foremost, a connectivity project that will open up new international operations from Hanimaadhoo,” he said in a statement issued by the External Affairs ministry.

This project will have a truly transformative impact on the economy of the northern Maldives – it will help spur entrepreneurship, growth and employment opportunities, encourage tourism development and strengthen allied sectors, including fisheries and logistics – which are critical for the balanced growth of this region, the statement said.

“The rising number of Indian tourists in Maldives is a reflection of our deepening ties and are outcomes of focus on infrastructure and connectivity, especially under the Modi Government,” he tweeted.

Jaishankar said India’s partnership with the Maldives is based on its genuine desire to work together for each other’s welfare and interests.

“It is a partnership that has enabled us to swiftly and effectively respond to challenges, as we saw recently during the Covid pandemic. It is a partnership that has enabled us to deliver results and bring about tangible benefits to our peoples in accordance with their wishes, aspirations and priorities,” he said in the statement.

India’s own development is inseparable from the rest of the world, particularly that of the neighbourhood. Naturally, development cooperation has therefore emerged as a key pillar of our multifaceted partnership with the Maldives, Jaishankar said.

Earlier, Jaishankar was given a traditional Maldivian welcome when he arrived at Manadhoo, the capital of Noonu Atoll in the Maldives, Wednesday.

The Maldives and Sri Lanka are India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and ‘Neighbourhood First’.

PTI