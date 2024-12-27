Washington: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and reviewed the advancement of the US-India partnership in the four years of the outgoing Biden administration.

“Delighted to meet @SecBlinken yesterday (Thursday) evening in Washington D.C. Reviewed the advancement of US-India partnership over the last four years. Agreed that our cooperation has strengthened in many domains, just as our comfort levels have grown correspondingly,” Jaishankar said on Friday in a post on X.

President Joe Biden is all set to hand over the keys of the Oval Office to Donald Trump on January 20 when the latter would be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Jaishankar, who is a highly respectable figure in the top American leadership, possibly had his last series of meetings with the officials of the outgoing Biden administration.

Jaishankar exuded confidence that “India-US relationship will serve our mutual interests as well as global good”.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met the outgoing National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“A wide-ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments,” Jaishankar said in a post on X on Thursday.

Jaishankar also chaired a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the US, thus becoming the first External Affairs Minister to do so.

“A productive day with team Indian Embassy US and our Consul Generals based in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston and Atlanta,” he said.

“Discussed opportunities for deepening India US partnership, focusing on technology, trade and investments. Also shared views on better serving the Indian community in the USA,” the minister said in another post on X.

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the US from December 24 to December 29 during which he is scheduled to meet senior members of the outgoing Biden administration.

The External Affairs Minister is also likely to have introductory meetings with the senior leadership of the incoming Trump administration.

PTI