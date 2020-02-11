Puri: Puri police arrested eight members of an inter-state dacoit gang Monday at Baseli Sahi in Puri district.

After registering a case, the accused were court-forwarded Tuesday, said SP Dr. Umashankar Dash.

The arrested members of the dacoity gang were identified as Subrajit Parida alias Pintu of Jajpur, Sushant Swain alias Bubuna and Rakesh Ray alias Bapu of Jagatsinghpur, Bipin Prusty alias Bipin of Nayagarh, Rakesh Khuntia alias Raja of Konark, Bhawani Shankar Mohapatra alias Kanha of Satyabadi and Jitendra Kumar Khatua alias Sibuna of Cuttack.

Eight mobile phones, four cars, two bikes, one television, jewelry, and several sharp-edged weapons were seized from their possession. Police said the gang members were apprehended while they were hatching a plan in Puri town. Tipped off about the group has assembled at Baseli Sahi, police swung into action.

It is worth mentioning that they were wanted for two major dacoit loots in Pipili locality dated September 26, 2019 and January 19, 2020.

