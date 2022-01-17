New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is holding a meeting to review its decision on Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held February 14.

After the ruling Congress party, the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party also requested the poll panel to defer the polling on February 14 as it is close to the Ravidas Jayanti February 16.

Submitting a written request, the Congress Party January 13 said that over 20 lakh Schedule Caste voters go to the religious visit to the places related to Sant Ravidas ji. The Party further said that a sizable number of SC voters visit Varanasi from February 10 to 16 every year, therefore, the scheduled date for the polling in Punjab should be postponed till Ravidas Jayanti.

Later the BJP also made a similar request to the EC, reiterating the same reason and said many of the voters will either miss their religious trip or skip voting February 14.

The Aam Aadmi party Monday also made the same request to the Commission citing Ravidas Jayanti.

Sources close to the ECI said that it is reviewing all options as it needs to reschedule the poll date by one week or so. They also said that the assembly polls in the state will be held in a single phase, therefore, the EC will take a call on the political parties’ request after considering all aspects of the electioneering process as scheduled earlier.