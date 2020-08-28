Bargarh: An employee at the Bargarh district collector’s office tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. So District Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan ordered for a three-day shutdown of the office, Friday. The shutdown will be in effect from August 28 to August 30, informed district information and public relation officer (PRO) Kalyani Dash.

Sources said that an employee of the office had developed COVID-19 symptoms. The employee’s swab samples had been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for COVID-19 test Tuesday. The test report came out positive Thursday night. Following this development, the decision to close down the office for 72 hours was taken.

During the three-day shutdown a fire brigade team will disinfect the office premises. Employees who had come in contact with the COVID-19 infected person have been asked to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. During their home quarantine period they will also be tested for the infection.

Notably, with 152 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Bargarh in the last 24 hours, the district’s total tally reached 1,797 Friday. Out of them the number of active cases stands at 850. These patients are being treated at different COVID-19 hospitals in the district. So far 939 persons have recovered while the death toll in the district stands at eight.

PNN