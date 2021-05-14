Mahakalpara: In spite of the state government providing a boat ambulance for the residents of Batighar panchayat of Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district, the service has remained elusive. Batighar panchayat is surrounded by rivers and rivulets from all sides. Hence the boat ambulance has been provided to cater to the medical emergency needs of the people.

The boat is stationed at Khola ghat. It takes patients to the Kharinasi and Jambu ghats from where they are taken by road to the Paradip, Mahakalpada or Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH).

However, reaching the boat ambulance has become a headache for the local residents. The approach to the boat has been completely obstructed due to the misdeeds of some contractors who have piled up sand, stone chips, bricks and tractors. These contractors have also moored their own boats at the ghat making it difficult for ambulance to move.

Villagers alleged that there have been times when they have been forced to carry back critical patients to their homes as they could not approach the boat ambulance. They said they have taken the issue up with the concerned officials, but to no avail. A similar sentiment was expressed by the staff engaged in the boat ambulance.

Batighar sarpanch Debabrata Maiti said he has already informed the concerned officials about the problem but till date there has not been any solution. “The contractors and businessmen have been asked several times to remove materials near the ghat but they have not listened complied with the request,” alleged Maiti.

When contacted, district programme manager (DPM), Kendrapada district Health department, Prakash Banerjee said they are aware of the issue and they have urged the local administration to do the needful to get the space free from encroachment.

Mahakalpada tehsildar Soubhagya Ranjan Panda said they will soon visit the spot to take stock of the situation and then necessary steps will be taken.

PNN