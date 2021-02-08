Chennai: England were bowled out in their second innings on the fourth day of the first Test against India here Monday at the Chepauk Stadium. It meant that India will have to get 420 runs to win the game. It looks a tall order with the pitch having something for the bowlers.

On a day when Ishant Sharma got his 300th Test wicket, it was Ravichandran Ashwin’s (6/61) to shine with the ball. Ravichandran Ashwin took his first wicket with the first ball of the second innings dismissing Rory Burns. It was the first time in over 100 years that a spinner has managed to take a wicket with the first ball of the innings. Shahbaz Nadeem (2/66), Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) and Ishant Sharma (1/24) were the other wicket-takers for India. England skipper Joe Root (40) emerged as the top-scorer for the visitors.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for England as they went for quick runs. Ashwin utilised the conditions beautifully to trouble all the England batsmen. Except for Root and to some extent Ollie Pope (28), none of the others could tackle Ashwin properly.

Earlier India were bowled out for 337 in their first innings conceding a lead of 241 runs to England.