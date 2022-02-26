Bhubaneswar: The Indian women’s hockey team continued their unbeaten run at the FIH Pro League by registering a hard-fought 2-1 win over Spain at the Kalinga Stadium here Saturday. The men’s team on the other hand scripted an exhilarating turnaround to defeat their Spanish counterparts 5-4 after being 1-3 down at half time and 1-4 down with 20 minutes to go for the game.

Harmanpreet Singh (15th-penalty corner and 60th-penalty stroke), Shilanand Lakra (41st-field goal), Shamsher Singh (43rd- penalty corner), Kumar Varun (55th-penalty corner) were the architects of the Indian victory. Spain scored through Pau Cunill (14th) and Marc Miralles (20th, 23rd, 40th).

It was a thrilling turnaround as India scored four goals in the last 20 minutes when many thought that the match was as good as over for the hosts.

In the women’s game, World No. 6 Spain took the lead in the 18th minute through a field goal from Marta Segu. However, India, ranked ninth in the world, responded immediately through a field strike from Jyoti before Neha Goyal stunned the Spaniards in the 52nd minute with another field goal.

Spain dominated proceedings early and earned a couple of penalty corners that were well defended by the Indian eves. The hosts managed to breach the Spanish defence on a few occasions, but failed to score.

Three minutes into the second quarter, Spain stunned the Indians when Segu scored through a counter-attack after sending India captain Savita on the wrong foot from a one-on-one situation.

Two minutes later the Indian eves were back on level terms. Jyoti made a solo run from a counter-attack, dribbled past a couple of defenders and scored from a difficult angle to get her maiden international goal.

The Indians came out with more purpose after the change of ends and put pressure on the Spanish defence with relentless raids but failed to covert those into goals.

Eight minutes from the final hooter, Neha found herself at the right place at the right time inside the circle to score after Vandana Kataraiya’s initial try was saved by the Spanish goalkeeper.

PNN