Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths Wednesday morning said they have conducted raids at multiple places in Bhubaneswar and Balasore of an Executive Engineer of Water Resources Department on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Sarbeswar Senapati. He serves as an Executive Engineer in the Water Resources Department.

According to a vigilance officer, sleuths of the anti-corruption agency conducted simultaneous raids at the office and residence in Bhubaneswar, his house at Bhaskarganj in Balasore, his parental house at Bahardha in Remuna area of Balasore and his in-laws’ house at Ranipatna under Balasore Town police limits.

The raids were underway as per the latest reports and calculation of total value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be completed.

It may be mentioned here that the Vigilance department is on an overdrive to eliminate corruption in the state. Recently it arrested a minor irrigation executive engineer on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income October 17.

PNN