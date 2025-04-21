Bhubaneswar: Police in Odisha Monday claimed to have busted a fake job racket and arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in it, officials said.

Acting on a complaint, a case was registered over an “illegal” interview being conducted in a hotel in Kharvel Nagar area here for recruitment to various posts in Israel, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said.

A police team subsequently raided the hotel and arrested the three accused persons, he said.

The accused had “widely circulated fake advertisements” on social media and used “forged documents resembling official notifications” to mislead job seekers, police said.

Further investigation is under progress, the DCP added.