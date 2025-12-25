Berhampur: A 45-year-old man was arrested in Odisha’s Ganjam district for allegedly cheating around 500 people on the pretext of arranging jobs in Singapore, police said Thursday.

The accused, identified as Subrat Kumar Palo of Hillpatna here, was arrested Wednesday on the basis of an FIR lodged against him at Berhampur Sadar police station.

Two mobile phones, photo copies of air tickets, computer generated work permits for Singapore, photocopies of health check-up certificates by a Chennai diagnostic centre and computer generated fake appointment letters of a shipping company were seized from his possession, police said.

Police also found that Palo, along with another person, started a job consultancy and training centre at Bhabinipur and advertised about it through posters, banners and leaflets to lure job aspirants by offering good jobs in Singapore besides conducting interviews.

The accused have allegedly cheated around 500 people and collected Rs 30,000 from each person, police said.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said they found Palo was also involved in three more cheating cases, including one registered at Vizianagaram rural police station in Andhra Pradesh March 6, 2024.

Other two cases were registered at Berhampur town police station in August 2009 and Tikabali police station in Kandhamal in July 2017, he said.

PTI