The Kapil Sharma show has completed sixty-three episodes. We have witnessed celebrities, singers, and sports personalities on the show. This article focuses on sports personalities who attended the show.
- Mohammad Azharuddin: Mohammad Azharuddin came on the sets of Kapil Sharma show to promote the movie, Azhar, based on real-life events. Azharuddin was a stylish batsman who was known for his hook shot. Azhar’s life turned out to be a string of important events. At one point in time, he became the most successful test captain, but later on, he had match-fixing charges against him. The movie Azhar depicts the twists and turns that happened throughout his life.
- Chris Gayle: Sixer King Gayle appeared in the 11th episode. Kapil is not very fluent in English, but when Gayle came on the show, he spoke English for hours. At many instances, Gayle burst into laughter and so did we. The episode is a must watch.
- Sania Mirza: We are proud of Sania Mirza. She is no.1 player in mixed tennis category. Along with Sania, Farah Khan also added glamour to the show. Sania imitated Guthi in a remarkable way. We enjoyed every bit of the show.
- Yuvraj Singh: The highlight of Yuvraj Singh episode was Arora ji’s (Kapil) performance. He owned the show with his hilarious attitude and punches. Yuvraj and Hazel Keech were the guests of the show. The couple had a gala time post engagement.
- Wasim Akram: Wasim Akram is a Pakistani pacer who was known as Sultan of Swing and Yorkers. He came with his Australian wife on the show. The episode was aired on 1st May, 2016.
- Virender Sehwag: Multan ka Sultan also appeared on the show. Sehwag is known for his batting and nowadays for his hilarious tweets and commentary. The Kapil Sharma Show was hilarious too with Sehwag’s presence. He shared many funny things about his childhood.