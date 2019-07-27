Mumbai: Model-actress Waluscha De Sousa, who has been roped in to co-host the ninth season of a dance reality show “Nach Baliye” with Maniesh Paul, says it is a privilege to work with him.

“Extremely excited and humbled to be begin this new journey. I can’t wait to see how this season unfolds. I hope that the audience welcomes me with open arms and I live up to their expectations. Co-hosting with a mega talent like Maniesh Paul is an absolute privilege. I’m grateful for this wonderful opportunity,” Waluscha said.

Waluscha is a successful model who made her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in “Fan”. She has also featured in a song in the Malayalam movie “Lucifer”.

“Nach Baliye 9” airs on Star Plus.