New Delhi: Congress Tuesday claimed the reasons behind Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation as vice president are “far deeper” than health issues cited by him, and that his resignation speaks highly of him but poorly of those who got him elected to the post.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also raised questions over the absence of Union ministers J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju from the second Business Advisory Committee on Monday, saying “something very serious” happened between 1 pm and 4.30 pm on Monday to account for their deliberate absence from the second BAC.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said Dhankhar’s resignation was quite unexpected.

