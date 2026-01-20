Ganjam: A court in Odisha’s Ganjam district Tuesday sentenced a man and his son to life imprisonment for the murder of a middle-aged person about two years ago over a land dispute.

The convicts were identified as Surendra Behera (69) and his son Mohan Behera (35).

Ashant Kumar Das, district and sessions judge, sentenced the duo after recording the witnesses of 12 persons, including the deceased’s wife, besides examining documents including the DNA profiling, said Public Prosecutor Biswajit Baral.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts. They will undergo further six months of jail each if they fail to pay the fine amounts, he said.

Surendra and his son attacked Bhimasen Behera (55) with sharp weapons on February 4, 2024, and killed him at Kaithada under Golanthara police station limits. When his wife tried to save him, they also attacked her ,for which she sustained injuries.

Later, the deceased’s wife complained and the police arrested the two after registering a murder case.

The police said they had a long dispute over a plot of land, with each of them claiming rights over it.

