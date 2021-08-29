Coldwater: Bathe in cold water twice a day to soothe terrible scorched skin.

Honey: Honey has antimicrobial characteristics that help to heal and soothe the skin. Apply a layer of honey to the affected region and let it sit for a few minutes.

Cucumber juice: If you’re seeking a quick fix, rub cucumber juice over your tanned skin.

Coconut oil: Coconut oil has the ability to soothe damaged skin while also making it soft and silky. Gently rub it into your exposed skin.

Mint: It’s also crucial to keep yourself cool from the inside out. Drink one glass of mint to chill down. Mint has a cooling impact on the body.

Cold Milk: Sunburn can also be treated easily by soaking a towel in chilled milk and applying it to your sunburned skin as a cold compress.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera is also beneficial because it has anti-inflammatory effects. To lighten and cure the skin, gently apply aloe vera gel.