Jajpur: A junior assistant clerk of Jajpur Civil Supplies Department has been accused of demanding PC (percentage) to process any file in the office.

It is said that a file does not move even an inch, in case bribe is not paid as demanded by the unscrupulous clerk Rudra Prasanna Behera.

“Junior assistant Behera has halted a number of files of his colleagues in Civil Supplies department of Jajpur demanding Rs 1,000 each for processing the files for payment of additional dues (apart from the monthly salary) amounting to around 30 per cent. While employees of the department working in other districts have already been paid their respective additional dues, the staff working in this district await file approval due to demanded PC,” many of the sufferers stated.

A source said that a local outfit named ‘Jajpur Zilla Durniti Nibarana Mancha’ had recently made a written complaint before the General Manager (Administration) of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Limited in this regard.

Based on the complaint, the GM of OSCSC Jayashree Senapati has ordered Jajpur civil supplies officer (CSO) March 9 to submit a clarification over the allegations framed against Behera.

Meanwhile, several transporters have also demanded an enquiry.

As per complaint, massive misappropriations and PC deals, including intentional harassment to the millers, were reported in the accounts section of Jajpur Civil Supplies department in April 2019. However, erstwhile CSO had submitted an inquiry report to his department higher-ups, based on false information.

The then CSO had allegedly protected Behera.

Former GM (Administration) of OSCSC Narahari Sethy had previously ordered the CSO for a detailed enquiry report in the matter vide his letter (No-6120/24.04.2019).

But, it was to no avail.

After passing of bills, Behera and some officials of the department have been sharing the kickbacks among themselves, which they receive from millers, contractors and other people every month.

Usually, a katni chhatni (deduction) of three to five kilograms of paddy per quintal is being carried out at the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACSs) in Jajpur, which is directly going into the pockets of the said unscrupulous officials.

Moreover, Rs 10 per quintal of rice supplied by RRC is being collected every month from the millers and contractors concerned.

PNN