BHUBANESWAR: Odisha born and Delhi-based film producer and promoter Jitendra Mishra has been selected jury for the ‘18th International Festival Of Cinematographic Debuts – Spirit Of Fire’ in Russia this year. The festival is hosted in various locations of Russia, Siberia, Khanty-Mansiyak region where Jitendra is a part of the International Children & Youth Film Competition jury panel. He will be travelling for this job from March 1-10, this year.

The International Festival “Spirit of fire” was started in 2002 and more than 50,000 people attend the the programme. The competitive section is evaluated by the international jury consisting of 5 major figures of international cinema. There are four international awards secured with monetary renumeration.

Born in Titlagarh, Odisha, Jitendra Mishra is one of the few Indian film producers who have been able to create a benchmark at international level. Committed towards meaningful cinema, Jitendra has already been associated with the production, distribution and promotion of more than 110 films in various categories in different capacities. His recent production ‘The Last Color’ directed by Chef Vikas Khanna had a special screening at the most prestigious United Nations headquarters and at Cannes film festival. As of now the film has already been selected in more than 30 international film festivals and received more than 10 different awards and nomination in various categories. Jitendra has been the festival director of Smile Foundation’s film festival & forum ‘SIFFCY’ (Smile Int’l FF for Children & Youth) since it’s inception.

Awarded with the prestigious ‘Son of Odisha’, ‘Young Jury, ‘Youth Icon’, ‘Youth inspiration’ and many other national & international awards, Jitendra Mishra is also an elected Board of Director for the most credible and oldest children & youth media network CIFEJ, an active member of the Cannes producers’ network and also been selected Jury for many leading international film festivals & forums.