Sambalpur: A major fire broke out at a cold storage facility in Nuniamunda locality of Bamra block in Sambalpur district Sunday morning.

According to a source, the fire destroyed produce and property worth over Rs 15 crore.

The source added that the blaze started around 6 am and spread rapidly through the unit. An electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, though the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed.

The cold storage housed large quantities of farmers’ produce, including dried chillies, mahua flowers and mango kernels, all of which were completely destroyed, the source informed.

Firefighting teams from Govindpur, Laikera and Kirmira rushed to the spot and battled the flames for several hours before bringing the fire under control. No casualties were reported.

Authorities have initiated a probe into the incident.

