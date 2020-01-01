Khurda: Five persons were critically ill after allegedly consuming liquor during a feast at Baradi village under Tangi police limit in Khurda district Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Fakir Behera, Jujhi Behera, Mahendra Behera, Sarat Behera, and Banamabara Behera of Soran village.

According to locals, the victims along with few others had organized a feast at Baradi village Tuesday. Moments later, after consuming liquor, they complained of uneasiness and nausea. Following this, the victims were admitted to Tangi Community Health Centre (CHC).

They were shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar later after their health condition further deteriorated.

A preliminary report revealed that the victims fell ill due to the overconsumption of liquor.

PNN