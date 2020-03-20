Puri: A few flags tied to the Neelachakra wheel of Srimandir caught fire from an earthen lamp offered atop the temple dome Thursday.

The incident triggered discussions among the devotees and many of them turned it as a bad omen.

According to sources, an earthen lamp was offered atop the temple dome as part of a routine ritual around 7.30 pm. After sometime, at least two flags tied to the Neelachakra wheel caught fire due to the gusty winds.

A few devotees spotted the burning flags and informed to the temple officials. Soon, servitors removed all flags except the Patitapaban flag from atop the temple, sources added.

PNN