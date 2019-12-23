E-commerce giant Flipkart has begun its ‘Year End Sale’ that promises to list ‘the best offers of 2019′. The company has listed phones such as iPhone 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 8, Realme 5 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, and more others at steep discounts during the sales.

The discount sale will go on till December 23, and the company has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Besides, Flipkart is offering up to 75 per cent off on electronics and accessories. Here are the top deals.

Smartphones: One of the best sellers, the popular Redmi Note 7 Pro can be picked up for as low as Rs 9,999 in its 4GB RAM/ 64GB variant during the sale. Its chief rival, the Realme 5 Pro sees a discount of Rs 2,000 and is available at a discounted rate of Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.

Another top-selling smartphone Redmi 8 has been listed with a discount as well. The 4GB RAM option is on sale for Rs It gets a price cut of Rs 1,000 during the sale. Besides, Flipkart says an extra Rs 1,000 off can be availed if the phone is bought on a prepaid basis.

Further Redmi K20 retails at Rs 19,999, Reame X at Rs 15,999 for the 4 GB/ 64 GB version.

Coming to premium phones, iPhone 8 costs as low as Rs 33,999, the Pixel 3a XL is listed at Rs 30,999. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 Plus retails at Rs 29,999. The iPhone XS 64GB can be picked up for Rs 59,990 as well.

Laptops and gadgets: The company has listed up to 75 per cent off on electronics and accessories during the sale period. While the HP 15q APU Dual Core A9 laptop with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and Windows 10 Home OS is priced at Rs 19,999, another top-selling Asus ROG gaming laptop range has been listed at a starting price of Rs 57,990. Meanwhile, Acer Swift 3 Core i5 8th Gen laptop with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Windows 10 OS retails at Rs 44,990. In the premium segment, Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen with 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and macOS Sierra is listed for just Rs 54,990.