With the onset of monsoon, a lot of germs and bacteria that lead to various diseases enter our lives. Food is one of the fundamental causes of illness, so a lot of care is needed when it comes to its preparation and hygiene.

Keeping it safe is as important as keeping ourselves safe. So, here are some tips to keep fresh fruits, cooked and raw food safe, which will help in your work and reduce the risk of fall sick. According to INA Farms, there are a few things you need to pay attention to.

Simple food safety tips in monsoon

Neatness : Monsoon requires extreme care. The rainy season brings many harmful viruses and bacteria that can spoil your health. That is why it is necessary that not only should extra attention be given to cleanliness but also attention should be paid to save leftover food. Fruits and vegetables are most prone to fungus. So, make sure while buying fresh fruits and vegetables and wash them thoroughly, no matter how properly packaged.

Cook with care – Cook food thoroughly and slowly to ensure that it is safe to eat. Cook it in small quantities and eat fresh food. Wash green leafy vegetables with salt water before cooking as it cleans germs and bacteria. Avoid eating outside fry and raw food because you may not know what kind of care and hygiene has been taken in cooking.

Do not leave leftovers – It is important to store cooked food properly in the rainy season. It is easier for fungi to grow on cooked food because they survive on moisture in the environment. Therefore, it is important that you eat freshly cooked food during monsoon and store the leftovers in the refrigerator as soon as possible.