Eating the correct food and in proper quantity plays a vital role in dealing with depression.

Dark leafy vegetables: Among the most beneficial of all food stuff to eat are dark, leafy vegetables. Not only do they prevent the development of cancerous cells in the body, they also provide energy and keep the mind fresh and vivacious which in turn helps prevent depression.

Walnuts: Walnuts have rich content of omega-3 fats which boosts the mood. They contain higher amount of antioxidants than most other food. Eating walnuts improves brain health and hence it is a counter ploy to depression.

Avocado: These are power foods which increases brain power. Three-fourths of the calories of an avocado are from monounsaturated fat, like oleic acid. An average avocado additionally contains four grams of protein, higher than different natural products, and is loaded with Vitamin K, different types of vitamin B (B9, B6, and B5), Vitamin C, and Vitamin E12. The sugar content is low and hence Avocado helps in reducing depression.

Berries: Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries contain large amount of antioxidants which in turn produces internal energy. It keeps the mind sharp and alert and hence are good anti-depressants.

Beans: Beans are very good for health. They are included in the G-BOMB list of food because they should be in one’s daily diet. Beans are useful for controlling depression as they maintain the proper glucose level in the body.