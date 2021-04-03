Panaji: Goa Archbishop Fr. Filipe Neri Ferrao Saturday warned about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and “forces of darkness” at play in the country, in his message to Goa on the eve of Easter Sunday.

“Like last year, this year too we are celebrating Easter at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold our world to ransom, with its trail of suffering, mourning and death. We also see forces of darkness at play in various parts of the world, including in our own country,” Ferrao said.

“Let us intensify our prayer for the world as we continue to celebrate the victory of Christ over evil, hoping that we may be freed from the shackles that keep humanity enslaved to darkness,” he also said, adding that the feast of Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and signals the “victory of Life over death and the forces of darkness”.