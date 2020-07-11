New Delhi: Airline major SpiceJet Saturday said it will operate flights from across four stations in India to Ras Al-Khaimah (Dubai) between July 12th and 26th for eligible ‘Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approved UAE residents’.

Accordingly, the airline will operate flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Kochi to the UAE.

“These flights will carry only those passengers who are destined for UAE,” the airline said in a statement.

“From the Ras Al-Khaimah airport, SpiceJet will also be providing coaches, free of cost, for passengers travelling to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.”

According to the airline, all passengers will be required to undertake a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test conducted not more than 96 hours prior to the departure while also carrying the Covid-19 negative test result to be eligible to board the flight.

“Passengers must also have the Al-Hosn UAE App downloaded on their respective mobile phones. It is also mandatory for passengers to submit the health declaration form and quarantine undertaking form before boarding the flight,” the statement said.

The airline has helped repatriate over 45,000 people in the last 45 days from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar by operating ‘Special Charter Flights’ and by participating actively in the Vande Bharat mission.

“We will operate more repatriation flights in the coming days and we are fortunate to acquire another opportunity to serve and fly back people to the UAE to their families or for work,” Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, was quoted as saying in the statement.

On Thursday, the Centre announced civil aviation authorities of India and the UAE have agreed to operate special repatriation flights between the two countries during July 12-26.

As per the arrangement, chartered flights operated by UAE carriers to bring back Indians from the UAE will be allowed to carry ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approved UAE residents to their native country on their return leg.

Further, Indian carriers operating repatriation flights to bring back Indians from the UAE will be allowed to carry the ICA-approved UAE residents on their onward journey from India to the Gulf country.

“As part of the close strategic partnership between the governments of India and UAE , and with a view to assisting UAE residents who are presently in India to return to UAE, the Civil Aviation Authorities of both countries have agreed to operationalise a special arrangement,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had tweeted.

IANS