Cuttack: Biswanahakani Higher Secondary School under Tangi block in Cuttack district observed forest conservation day recently in their premises, a report said.

As part of the programme, a marriage between a banyan tree and a peepal tree was performed in the premises under the supervision of Principal Sachidananda Pradhan and sarpanch of Garudagram panchayat.

Brajabandhu Panigrahi, project director, soil conservation (retired) joining as the chief guest said that before dismissing the marriage of the banyan with the peepal tree as just another rural quirk we should know that it sends a powerful environmental message – to preserve the green cover for protection; from killing heat waves that threatens our state every summer. All the lecturers, staff and students attended the function and planted saplings on this occasion.