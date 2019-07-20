Senior Congress leader and three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away at the age of 81 in New Delhi, Saturday.

The former CM breathed her last at the Fortis Escorts heart institute.

Dikshit holds the distinction of being the only female Indian chief minister who led her party to three consecutive victories in assembly elections. She is Delhi’s longest serving CM holding office from 1998 to 2013.

She also served as the governor of Kerala. She unsuccessfully fought the recent Lok Sabha elections from the North-East Delhi constituency. She represented New Delhi constituency in Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Dikshit became an MP for the first time from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984. She was also a close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her demise, saying she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development.

In a tweet, he offered his condolence to her family and supporters.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development,” he said.

“Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

Current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of his predecessor and said her contribution will always be remembered.

“Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace,” Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

