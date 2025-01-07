Thane: Police in Thane have registered a case against 10 women for allegedly assaulting a man and his family following a dispute over his pet dog’s barking, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place Sunday evening in the Ambivili neighbourhood of Kalyan, located in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

According to police, the victim, a vegetable vendor, and the accused are neighbours who have had prior disputes. Sunday, the vendor’s pet dog began barking in the locality, which allegedly enraged the accused. The women reportedly confronted the vendor at his home, where they assaulted him, his wife and their daughter, police said.

The group also allegedly pelted stones at the house and caused damage to the property, police added. The vendor and his family sustained injuries during the attack.

Following the vendor’s complaint, the Khadakpada police registered an FIR Monday against the accused women under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to unlawful assembly, assault, criminal trespass and mischief, an official said.

PNN & Agencies