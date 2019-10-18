Jajpur: Deputy controller of legal meteorology under the food supplies & consumer welfare department has asked weights and measurement department of the district to probe allegations of shopkeepers and dealers manipulating measures while providing rations to consumers at Chandikhol.

Locals through NGO Anchalik Durniti Nibaran Sangathan have given a memorandum to Chief Minister and Prime Minister against these illegal affairs. They alleged that shopkeepers use wrong measures of weight while providing goods to consumers.

Following the order of the deputy comptroller, the administration asked assistant comptroller of weight and measure department to crack down on unscrupulous shopkeepers and dealers and prepare a report within seven days.

Fear gripped shopkeepers who used unfair means to defraud consumers. Locals said, in areas like Kabatabandha there are influential persons who sell adulterate mustard oil in the market.

There are 85 petrol pumps in the district including companies like Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil and Reliance.

At many petrol pumps including in Jajpur Road, it was found that the dispensing machine was giving 10ml less fuel per 5 litres. The owners of petrol pumps illegally tampered with electronics weight machines.

Differences in prices of petrol/diesel and kerosene are giving an opportunity to dealers to adulterate kerosene with petrol/diesel.

Bike and car owners said low mileage of petrol was a clear indicator of adulteration in two fuels. It is hard to prove it without lab-testing. Adulterations also damage vehicle engine and their performances, they added.

Taking advantage of this, automobiles companies charge high prices from consumers for repairing vehicles.

Locals are hit by anomalies in weights and measures, including balances. If dealers and shopkeepers think they can get away with duping unsuspecting customers, they are wrong,” assistant comptroller of weight and measure department said.

Consumers also alleged that rations are sold at old rates despite reduction in prices following the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST). Deputy comptroller of weights and measurement department said we will conduct a drive against the malpractices.