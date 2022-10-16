Malkangiri: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 2,800 crore in the Budget for expansion of the rail route from the southern district of Malkangiri to Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana following consistent demands by both the state governments. However, the project has remained a non-starter in this part as the state government is yet to launch a survey on the project. Notably, the Telangana government has the survey works up and running for last couple of months. The project is touted to bring a turnaround in improving railway connectivity in the state.

Expansion of the rail route will help connect many states in southern India with Odisha and also be commercially viable as it will help Odisha earn more revenue. Reports said recommendations have been made to construct 48 big bridges and 165 small bridges on the 173-km long MalkangiriBhadrachalam rail route. The rail route will pass from Malkangiri to Badli, Kuasiguda, Rajanguda, Maharajpalli and Lunimanguda and will meet near Sabari river before entering the neighbouring state. However, Odisha is yet to show the same keenness and take decisions to conduct a survey and start land acquisition like Telangana.

On the other hand, Telangana government has already started a survey for land in its territory starting from Malkangiri border to Bhadrachalam two months before, reliable sources said. It is identifying land for the rail route to pass through till Bhadrachalam and launching efforts for their acquisition. Meanwhile, funds worth Rs 900 crore have been sanctioned for the much-awaited 130km-long JeyporeMalkangiri rail route while the survey is on its last leg in Malkangiri district.

Malkangiri, Mathili and Khairaput tehsildars were asked to conduct survey for the rail route project from Gobindpalli on the fringes of the district till MV-42 here. The three tehsils were learnt to be nearing completion of the survey works. When contacted, Malkangiri sub-collector Akshaya Kumar Khemundu said talks are on with the Railways about the project. Now all eyes are fixed on the Odisha government as to when it will start the survey and subsequent land acquisition work for the project.