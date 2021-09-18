New Delhi: In a rare incident, a passenger booked the entire business class of an Air India flight to travel with his pet dog.

The ‘J’ or business class of an Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai Wednesday was booked so that ‘K9’ could travel with its owner in absolute ‘luxury and peace’.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320, had 12 business class seats.

On an average, a business class ticket in the two-hour flight from Mumbai to Chennai costs between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000.

At present, Air India allows pets to travel on-board its flights under certain conditions.