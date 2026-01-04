Mohana: A retired government school teacher in Gajapati district allegedly received two pensions simultaneously for nearly 15 years, triggering a formal investigation by the state treasury after the irregularity recently came to light.

According to official records, the case pertains to a former headmaster who retired in 2010 and is accused of drawing duplicate pension benefits under the same name, raising serious questions about lapses in administrative oversight and financial controls within the Education department.

The Directorate of Treasuries & Inspection (DTI) has issued a letter directing the Mohana Block Education Officer (BEO) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. The directive was issued vide Letter No. 12131 dated November 20, 2025.

The retired teacher, identified as Radhakrushna Acharya, had served as the headmaster of Government Project Upper Primary School at Betarsing village under Mohana panchayat. He retired from service September 30, 2010.

Following his retirement, pension benefits were sanctioned with effect from February 14, 2011, based on a recommendation submitted by the then BDO. However, documents indicate that another pension approval in his name was again processed April 12, 2012, based on a separate recommendation, resulting in two pensions being disbursed simultaneously from October 1, 2010.

Officials said the alleged duplication continued uninterrupted for nearly 15 years without detection, even as several retired teachers across the district reportedly struggled to receive their rightful pension benefits.

Sources in the state treasury said the case is part of a larger statewide review, which has reportedly identified 32 retired teachers who have been drawing two pensions since 2010.

When contacted, Acharya claimed he was unaware that two pensions were being credited to his account. He said that if an excess amount had been paid, the government could recover the money from his pension.

Mohana BEO Narendra Behera confirmed that the retired teacher was receiving two pensions and said an inquiry was underway to ascertain how the irregularity occurred.

The incident has sparked debate among local intellectuals and civil society members.