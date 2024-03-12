New Delhi: In a scene straight out of a filmy flick, notorious gangster Sandeep, aka Kala Jatheri, tied the know with history sheeter Anuradha Choudhary, also known as ‘Madam Minz’ and ‘Revolver Rani’, at a banquet hall in Delhi’s Dwarka area Tuesday amid heavy security.

While Kala Jatheri, who is lodged in the Tihar Jail, has been granted parole for his wedding, Anuradha’s name cropped up during the investigation into popular Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala’s killing as a suspect in June 2022.

The marriage ceremony took place at Santosh Garden, a banquet hall in Sector 3, Dwarka, which Jatheri’s legal counsel had booked for Rs 51,000.

The wedding took place amid tight security arrangements put in place by the Delhi Police.

According to sources, Delhi Police had crafted a strategic plan to prevent any untoward incidents during the wedding ceremony, taking into account Jatheri’s criminal background and his previous run-ins with the law.

A wanted criminal, Jatheri previously carried a bounty of Rs 7 lakh on his head, adding an extra layer of complexity to the security arrangements. The gangster is in custody after being booked with several serious charges, including under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), for allegedly running a crime syndicate.

Anuradha, who’s presently out on bail, is also facing serious charges of extortion, kidnapping, and murder in Rajasthan and Delhi.

Anuradha’s relationship with Kala Jatheri reportedly started in 2020, as per the former’s dossier prepared by the Haryana Special Task Force (STF), which also claimed that the duo got married in the same year, putting a question mark on the couple exchanging marriage vows afresh.

IANS