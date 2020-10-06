Ghaziabad: About 650 kg of cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over rupees one crore was seized here. Along with the cannabis a man was arrested in this connection, police said Tuesday. The ganja was being transported from Odisha.

Kavi Nagar police team here Monday night intercepted a canter truck with Odisha number plates near Wave City Colony located at NH-24 in the city. The ganja was being smuggled from Odisha and was supposed to be delivered to NCR, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said Tuesday.

During the search operation, police recovered 26 gunny bags containing six quintals and 50kg of ganja concealed under bananas and vegetables. A car was parked in front of the truck and two drug peddlers were sitting inside it. After seeing the police, the duo fled from the spot, leaving the car on the road, Naithani informed.

During interrogation, truck driver Dashrath Khura told the police that the ganja was loaded October 1 from Koraput in Odisha by drug peddlers, Manohar and Bhaskar. They were same duo who fled the spot when the search was on. Khura was arrested and the truck along with the ganja was seized, the SSP added.

