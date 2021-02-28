Balipatna: A girl attempted suicide inside a police station after coming to know about her boyfriend’s wedding getting fixed somewhere else. The incident took place in Balipatna area in Khurda district Sunday.

The girl from Somana Sasan under Balipatna police limits consumed poison after learning about the development. She is under treatment at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Her condition is said to be critical.

According to a source, the girl and Gopal Behera from her village were in a relationship. However, they both broke up over some issues. A police case was then also lodged in this connection.

Meanwhile, Gopal’s family members fixed his wedding with another girl. The ceremony was scheduled to be held Sunday.

After coming to know about the development, the girl went straight to Balipatna police station and before anybody could figure out her intention she consumed poison.

The cops present inside the police station immediately rushed her to Balipatna community health centre (CHC). Later, she was shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar as her condition deteriorated.

The incident sent a shockwave in the locality.

