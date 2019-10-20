Jharsuguda: She has got flying fingers. At the age of nine, Dipti Sharma of Jharsuguda district is the fastest and youngest typist in India. She has been registered in the ‘India Book of Records’ as the fastest kid to type A to Z blindfolded in a sequential manner in just 3.54 second.

Dipti, a Class III student of ‘My Kidz School’ here is now aiming to register her name in the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’. “My aim is now to create a record and register my name in ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ and become a scientist in future,” Dipti said. Incidentally the current record stands at 1.80 seconds. This apart she has also been titled ‘Fastest Junior Blindfold Typist in India’.

Dipti’s mother Jyoti Sharma naturally is elated at her daughter’s feat. “It feels very happy that my daughter has set the record for the fastest typing by a kid. It is only due to her strong willpower that she has been able to achieve success.

Dipti is originally from Rajasthan but now the family is based here. The youngster stated that she has been training on the keyboard for the past 18 months. She also informed that her father helps her out regularly.

PNN