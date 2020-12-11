Konark: Good news for tourists and visitors to the Sun Temple here. The Light and Sound show which was closed following the outbreak of COVID-19 is all set to resume from December 13.

According to an official, visitors’ safety is their first priority. So the preparations are underway to ensure that tourists enjoy the event following COVID-19 protocols. The last time the show was suspended was in 2019. It happened due to Cyclone Fani and the show was stopped May 2 to May 22.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the much- awaited Light and Sound show September 9, 2017.

The 40-minute long show will run in front of ‘Mukhashala’ and ‘Natya Mandir’ for the audience. The show will depict the historical and religious importance of the temple built by King Narasimha Deva-1 and popular legend of Dharmapada.

The show will be presented in three languages Odia, Hindi and English. The legendary actor late Bijay Mohanty has done the Odia narration. The English and Hindi narrations are by Kabir Bedi and Sekhar Suman respectively.

Price of tickets for the show has been fixed at Rs 50.

