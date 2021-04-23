Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena Friday announced a one-hour gap between ongoing night curfew and planned weekend shutdown in urban areas of Odisha to encourage fitness-related activities.

At present, the night curfew restrictions are in force in all urban areas of the state which will remain in force till 5.00am Saturday. After the end of curfew timing, the weekend shutdown restrictions will come into effect on Saturdays and Sundays with a gap of one hour, the SRC said.

“We have decided to extend relaxation of one hour from 5.00am to 6.00am Saturdays and Sundays (weekend shutdown) for people going out for morning walk, jogging, cycling and other fitness-related activities,” Jena explained.

“During the period of night curfew and beginning of weekend shutdown, all the restrictions as announced by the state government earlier will continue. However, such restrictions will not be applicable for those engaged in emergency services and permitted activities will continue as usual,” the SRC added.

PNN