Bhubaneswar: The state government Sunday effected mass transfer of Block Development Officers (BDOs) across districts, shunting 44 of them from their present places of posting. According to the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PR&DW) department, Sundargarh’s Tangarpali BDO Ranajit Kumar Mohanta was transferred to Saharpada in Keonjhar district, while Manas Kumar Dandapat, BDO of Bangiriposi in Mayurbhanj, was posted at Patna in Keonjhar. Binod Chandra Panda, who was the BDO of Jaleswar in Balasore, was transferred to Sadar Keonjhar, while Binita Bijayeeni was transferred from Dhenkanal’s Hindol to Ghasipura in Keonjhar. Kendrapara Mahakalpada BDO Sagar Kumar Nanda was transferred to Puri Sadar, Malkangiri Podia BDO Abhimanyu Kabisatpathy to Koraput Boipariguda, Kandhamal Baliguda BDO Achyutananda Jani to Ganjam and Kendrapara Garadpur BDO Pradyumna Kumar Nayak to Karanjia in Mayurbhanj. Phulbani BDO Pratik Kumar Sahoo was transferred to Cuttack Sadar, while Kandhamal Kirimira BDO Jagadish Chandra Mahananda was posted as BDO of Kuanrmunda in Sundargarh. Abinash Lakra, who was the BDO of Sinapali in Nuapada, was transferred and posted as BDO of Kirmira in Jharsuguda. While Mayurbhanj Bisoi BDO Karmi Oram was transferred to Nuapada’s Sinapali, Sonepur’s Dunguripali BDO Bipin Bihari Deep was transferred to Narla in Kalahandi. “Soumyakanta Bangola, who was the BDO of Gudvela in Bolangir, was transferred to Chandrapur in Rayagada, Sundargarh Kuanrmunda BDO Gangaram Budek to Tarva in Subarnapur, Rasgovindpur BDO Satyajit Rout to Patrapur in Ganjam, Karanjia BDO Sushanta Kumar Sutar to Golamunda in Kalahandi and Patna BDO Shiv Shankar Murmu to Bangiriposhi,” the PR&DW department notification read.

Jagannathprasad BDO Aswini Kumar Mohapatra was transferred to Podia in Malkangiri, Jharigaon BDO Prita Kumar to Chitrakonda and Chitrakonda BDO Tanmay Patra to Kashipur in Rayagada. While Korkunda BDO Sujit Kumar Mohapatra was transferred to Rayagada, Amulya Kumar Sahu, who was the Rayagada BDO, was transferred and posted in Korkunda. Sukinda BDO Abhisek Swain was transferred to Kendrapara, Komna BDO Hitanshu Sekhar Samal to Binjharpur, Binjharpur BDO Dibyendu Kumar Dash to Nischintakoili, Khunta BDO Gouranga Charan Ghosh to Jaleswar and Pallahara BDO Dilip Kumar Bara to Dunguripali in Sonepur. “While Koksara BDO Snehaprabha Majhi was transferred to Mathili, Bari BDO Panchanan Mallik was transferred and posted at Marshaghai. Bahanaga BDO Rabindra Kumar Sethy was transferred to Jamankira, Narasinghapur BDO Nilamadhaba Suna to Bahanaga, Danagadi BDO Sarada Prasanna Panda to Bhapur and Jajpur BDO Swagat Das to Baranga in Cuttack,” it said. Baranga BDO Dharma Ranjan Panda was transferred to Jajpur, while Gumma BDO Suman Sudha Kundu was posted in Bhanjanagar in Ganjam. Cuttack Sadar BDO Rumana Jafri was transferred to Tangi in Khurda and Karlamunda BDO Mantu Khamari was posted in Binka, according to the PR&DW department. Among others, Sankarsan Behera, who was the BDO of Turekela, was transferred to Bongamunda, Bongamunda BDO Basanti Sethy to Muribahal in Bolngir, Muribahal BDO Purnananda Patel to Turekela, and Raghunathpur BDO Namita Barik to Derabis in Kendrapara, it added.