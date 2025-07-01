New Delhi: Gross GST collections increased by 6.2 per cent to over Rs 1.84 lakh crore in June but slipped below the Rs 2 lakh crore mark recorded in the previous two months.

Gross GST collections stood at Rs 1,73,813 crore a year ago, as per government data released Tuesday.

In May, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection was Rs 2.01 lakh crore. It touched a record high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April this year.

In June, gross revenues from domestic transactions rose 4.6 per cent to about Rs 1.38 lakh crore, while GST revenue from imports grew 11.4 per cent to Rs 45,690 crore.

The gross Central GST revenues stood at Rs 34,558 crore, State GST revenues at Rs 43,268 crore and Integrated GST at about Rs 93,280 lakh crore in June. Revenues from Cess were Rs 13,491 crore.

Meanwhile, total refunds during the month rose by 28.4 per cent to Rs 25,491 crore.

The net GST mop-up stood at about Rs 1.59 lakh crore, registering a 3.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

Looking at the numbers on a month-on-month basis, the net GST collections of June this year have shown a reduction of 8.48 per cent, with collections from the domestic market and imports showing a fall, Karthik Mani, Partner, Indirect Tax, BDO India, said.

Coming on the 8th anniversary of the introduction of GST, it is hoped that such muted growth in collection on a year-on-year basis is just an aberration and GST collections would be back to the usual growth trajectory in the coming months, he added.

While large states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu have reported collection increases of 4 to 8 per cent, other states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat reported contraction between 1 and 4 per cent.

Some states like Haryana, Bihar and Jharkhand have shown median increases of 10 per cent.

According to Vivek Jalan, Partner, Tax Connect Advisory, after two successive months of Rs 2 lakh crore plus GST revenues and double-digit growth, Rs 1.85 lakh crore collections in June 2025 seem a little dampening.

However, the YTD growth of 11.8 per cent in GST still gives a tax buoyancy of more than 1 per cent, which means that India is still in the ‘Goldilocks situation’ amid global turmoil, Jalan added.