Bhadrak: At least eight persons were injured and as many as five bikes were damaged in a group clash over quality of biryani at Jagannath Sahi under Dhusuri police limits in Bhadark district Thursday night.

Sources said that some local youths had set up a fast food counter in the locality. Thursday night some youths came to the stall and asked for biryani. Then they started complaining that the biryani had gone stale.

Both the sides entered into a verbal duel. Soon, both the sides were seen exchanging blows and kicks. Then they resorted to stone pelting at each other.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the injured and rushed them to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH). While five two-wheelers were completely damaged in the skirmish, a house close to the spot also suffered damages.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to find out if they have any past enmity. At the same time policemen have been deployed at the village to avoid any further escalation.

PNN